Lahore man kills wife, stepchildren in Green Town: police

A man killed his wife and two stepchildren with a sharp dagger-like weapon after an argument in Lahore’s Green Town, the police said on Monday.

The suspect, identified as Ashiq, had gotten into a fight with his wife after she called him out for stealing valuables from the house.

According to the police, bodies of the woman, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl have been moved to the hospital for post-mortem examinations.

“The victim was Ashiq’s second wife and the couple had married few months back,” the investigating officer said. The suspect has been arrested and the murder weapon has been seized.

A special team has been formed for the investigation of the case and evidence has been collected from the crime site.