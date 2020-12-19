Saturday, December 19, 2020  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > News

Lahore man kills sister three days before her wedding

Suspect remanded into police custody for 14 days

Posted: Dec 19, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Lahore man kills sister three days before her wedding

A man was arrested for killing his sister three days before her wedding in Lahore, the police said on Friday night.

The suspect, identified as Naveed, strangled the 20-year-old to death. According to the police, the victim’s family hid the crime despite knowing the truth.

“Naveed said that there were rumours circulating in the area regarding his sister’s character because of which he got angry and killed her,” the investigating officer said.

“His mobile phone was switched off the entire time but we traced him and arrested him within few hours after the crime was committed,” he revealed, adding that the suspect confessed to the murder during questioning.

The body has been moved to a hospital for a post-mortem examination. Naveed has been remanded into police custody for 14 days.

Lahore Murder
 
FaceBook WhatsApp
 
