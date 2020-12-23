Wednesday, December 23, 2020  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1442
Lahore man fined Rs0.2m for saying COVID-19 doesn’t exist

Lahore High Court dismissed his petition

Posted: Dec 23, 2020
Posted: Dec 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
The Lahore High Court has imposed a Rs200,000 fine on a man for saying that the novel coronavirus, which has claimed 1,723,915 lives across the globe, does not exist.

The man had filed a petition against the coronavirus treatment in the country.

Chief Justice Qasim Ali Khan asked the man if he doesn’t want the government to treat the virus.

He replied saying that the virus does not exist.

The court dismissed his petition and imposed a fine on him for disseminating fake information.

 
