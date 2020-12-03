Thursday, December 3, 2020  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Lahore man arrested for beating up mother over money: police

Victim's arms, leg were broken

Posted: Dec 3, 2020
Posted: Dec 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Artwork by Trinette Lucas

A man identified as Usman was arrested for beating up his mother for not giving him money in Lahore’s Islampura, the police said on Wednesday.

The victim, Shehnaz Bibi, was moved to a hospital by her neighbours Tuesday night. According to doctors, both her arms and a leg were broken and she had sustained an injury to her head.

The police arrested the suspect on charges of torturing his mother but Usman claimed that Shehnaz Bibi had fallen from the stairs.

The victim told the police that she was a widow and Usman was her only child. “Our only source of income is my deceased husband’s pension,” she said.

“Usman keeps asking me for money and if I don’t give it to him he beats me up,” she told the police, adding that she didn’t want to live with her son anymore.

Her neighbour confirmed that Usman regularly beat up his mother. “Once I saw Shehnaz Bibi lying on the sofa. Her clothes were covered in blood. We knocked on her door multiple times but Usman never responded.”

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

