Lahore DC instructed to return vehicles of Turkish waste management company

Posted: Dec 29, 2020
The Lahore High Court has ordered the deputy commissioner to return the vehicles of a Turkish waste management company. The Lahore Waste Management Company seized on December 22 the vehicles after cancelling the contract of two Turkish contractors, Ozpak and Albayrak, nine days before the MoU expired and started the cleanup operation on its own. It claimed that the step was taken after consulting the Turkish companies. Ozpak and Albayrak had, however, denied this. One company approached the high court seeking the return of its machinery. The agreement states that the companies were given till December 31 to continue working in Lahore, the court said and disposed of the case. The government's lawyer claimed that the companies stopped working on December 10. Piles of trash had accumulated in the city, he said.
