Lahore court summons Mehmood Khan Achakzai over Punjab remarks

A district and sessions court in Lahore has summoned PkMAP chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai over his controversial remarks about the people of Punjab.

He has been instructed to either appear in person or send his lawyer.

The court has summoned a report from the SP on December 24.

Tanveer Rashid has filed the petition against the PkMAP chief over his speech that he made during the PDM rally in Lahore on December 13.

The PkMAP leader told the participants and the PDM leaders that he wanted to bring some grievances into their notice. He, however, clarified that he did not mean to taunt anyone.

Achakzai said that wherever in the world truth was told to power, those regions had gone under the control of Italy, France or the United Kingdom in the 19th century.

“The one state that fought against them was the Afghan-Pashtun state,” he said. “From Amu River to Abaseen River, where Hindus and Sikhs sided with the British, there the people of Lahore too supported their bid to take over the Afghan homeland.”

The PKMAP leader then briefly explained the history after the formation of Pakistan, mentioning injustices done to smaller provinces.

In the end, he assured the people of Punjab that they were with them in their struggle for the supremacy of Constitution, rule of democracy and the sanctity of vote.

Shortly after Achakzai’s speech, Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry called the PkMAP chief “ignorant, enemy of Punjab and an Afghan puppet”.

Chaudhry accused Achakzai of insulting the province and demanded the PDM expel him.