Lahore court remands five terror suspects into police custody

Suspects were planning attacks on important buildings

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
Posted: Dec 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
Photo: File

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has sent five suspects into police custody on charges of planning terrorist attacks in the city.

The counter-terrorism department presented the suspects before the court today, and said that they were planning attacks on the Punjab Civil Secretariat and other important buildings.

The CTD said Thursday that it arrested the suspects in a joint raid with officials of intelligence agencies in the Shahdara area. The suspects are from Afghanistan.

Officials seized explosives, hand grenades, weapons, Afghan currency and videos of sensitive installations.

The CTD claimed that the attacks were being coordinated from the Afghan city of Jalalabad, and an Afghan intelligence official was directing the suspects.

They were financed by the Indian intelligence agency RAW, the CTD said.

