Lahore college sealed after professor dies from coronavirus

The Government Post Graduate College for Women in Lahore’s Samnabad was sealed on Tuesday after an associate professor there passed away from the coronavirus.

According to the college spokesperson, Professor Nuzhat Jameel was battling the virus for the past couple of days. “Five other teachers tested positive for the deadly virus as well after which the college was sealed.”

On the other hand, teachers complained that the management has been calling them to work despite the coronavirus situation. “Half of the staff is still being called to the premises,” one of them said.

Two teachers at the Government Girls College, Cantt tested positive as well.

The Punjab Health Department said that the number of coronavirus cases in the city is on the rise. “The total number of patients in the city has increased to 1,100 of which 139 are on ventilators and over 400 are admitted in the high-dependency unit.”

Earlier this week, a professor at the Shaikh Zayed Hospital passed away from coronavirus as well.

Experts have warned that the country is battling the second wave of the virus. In the last 24 hours, over 2,400 new cases were reported and 67 people passed away.