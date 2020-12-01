Tuesday, December 1, 2020  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lahore college sealed after professor dies from coronavirus

Five other teachers have tested positive too

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Lahore college sealed after professor dies from coronavirus

Photo: Facebook

The Government Post Graduate College for Women in Lahore’s Samnabad was sealed on Tuesday after an associate professor there passed away from the coronavirus.

According to the college spokesperson, Professor Nuzhat Jameel was battling the virus for the past couple of days. “Five other teachers tested positive for the deadly virus as well after which the college was sealed.”

On the other hand, teachers complained that the management has been calling them to work despite the coronavirus situation. “Half of the staff is still being called to the premises,” one of them said.

Two teachers at the Government Girls College, Cantt tested positive as well.

The Punjab Health Department said that the number of coronavirus cases in the city is on the rise. “The total number of patients in the city has increased to 1,100 of which 139 are on ventilators and over 400 are admitted in the high-dependency unit.”

Earlier this week, a professor at the Shaikh Zayed Hospital passed away from coronavirus as well.

Experts have warned that the country is battling the second wave of the virus. In the last 24 hours, over 2,400 new cases were reported and 67 people passed away.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Lahore
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
punjab colleges, lahore colleges, lahore coronavirus cases, lahore coronavirus, coronavirus in Pakistan, coronavirus cases in Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Explainer: What does HEC's new Bachelors policy mean for students?
Explainer: What does HEC’s new Bachelors policy mean for students?
AirSial hopes to launch this December
AirSial hopes to launch this December
2020's last lunar eclipse today
2020’s last lunar eclipse today
Construction of Kamran Tessori's Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Construction of Kamran Tessori’s Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors' degrees
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors’ degrees
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.