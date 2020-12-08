Tuesday, December 8, 2020  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1442
News

Lahore cancels five flights after smog level rises

Passengers stranded at airport

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 8, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Lahore cancels five flights after smog level rises

Photo: Online

Five flights to and from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport were cancelled and one was delayed after smog levels across Punjab rose on Tuesday.

According to the city’s Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson, these include both national and international flights. Two flights incoming Lahore from Bahrain and Karachi have been cancelled.

Three other flights leaving for Sharjah, Bahrain and Karachi have been cancelled as well.

On the other hand, a Turkish Airway flight leaving for Istanbul has been delayed.

Following this, hundreds of passengers were stranded at the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Earlier today, two people died and 14 injured in a bus-truck accident on Jhelum’s GT Road. Rescue officials said the accident took place because of smog.

Smog in Lahore

Lahore was ranked the second most polluted city in the world last October when its AQI ranking shot to 328. Since then, the city of gardens has been regularly topping the AQI chart for its lowest air quality. Smog has become an annually recurring environmental threat in the provincial capital.

Smog is formed by a mixture of pollutants and water vapor in the atmosphere. It can cause health problems such as asthma, flu, coughing, allergies, bronchial infections, and heart problems.

Prolonged exposure to environmental pollution also results in shortened life expectancy. These risks may be reduced by wearing masks, managing gaseous vehicular emissions, using eco-friendly products, and reusing and recycling.

Lahore smog
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

