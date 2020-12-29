33 Lahore localities placed under smart lockdown for two weeks

The Punjab government has imposed a smart lockdown in 33 neighbourhoods of Lahore for two weeks due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The areas include:

Masks have been made mandatory. Businesses, except for kiryana and pharmaceutical stores, petrol pumps and stores selling chicken, meat, vegetables and fruit, will remain closed.

Only one person of the household can leave the house for buying food and medicines and has to show CNIC to the law enforcement officers. Pillion riding is banned.

On December 23, the Lahore High Court imposed a Rs200,000 fine on a man for saying that the novel coronavirus, which has claimed 1,723,915 lives across the globe, does not exist.

The man had filed a petition against the coronavirus treatment in the country.

Chief Justice Qasim Ali Khan asked the man if he doesn’t want the government to treat the virus. He replied saying that the virus does not exist.