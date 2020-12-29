Tuesday, December 29, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

33 Lahore localities placed under smart lockdown for two weeks

They have become COVID-19 hotspots

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
33 Lahore localities placed under smart lockdown for two weeks

Photo: Online

Listen
The Punjab government has imposed a smart lockdown in 33 neighbourhoods of Lahore for two weeks due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. The areas include: Masks have been made mandatory. Businesses, except for kiryana and pharmaceutical stores, petrol pumps and stores selling chicken, meat, vegetables and fruit, will remain closed. Only one person of the household can leave the house for buying food and medicines and has to show CNIC to the law enforcement officers. Pillion riding is banned. On December 23, the Lahore High Court imposed a Rs200,000 fine on a man for saying that the novel coronavirus, which has claimed 1,723,915 lives across the globe, does not exist. The man had filed a petition against the coronavirus treatment in the country. Chief Justice Qasim Ali Khan asked the man if he doesn’t want the government to treat the virus. He replied saying that the virus does not exist.
FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus lockdown Lahore

The Punjab government has imposed a smart lockdown in 33 neighbourhoods of Lahore for two weeks due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The areas include:

Masks have been made mandatory. Businesses, except for kiryana and pharmaceutical stores, petrol pumps and stores selling chicken, meat, vegetables and fruit, will remain closed.

Only one person of the household can leave the house for buying food and medicines and has to show CNIC to the law enforcement officers. Pillion riding is banned.

On December 23, the Lahore High Court imposed a Rs200,000 fine on a man for saying that the novel coronavirus, which has claimed 1,723,915 lives across the globe, does not exist.

The man had filed a petition against the coronavirus treatment in the country.

Chief Justice Qasim Ali Khan asked the man if he doesn’t want the government to treat the virus. He replied saying that the virus does not exist.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
33 Lahore areas put under smart lockdown for two weeks, lahore coronavirus cases, lahore covid-19 cases, pakistan coronavirus cases,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan's Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan’s Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Karachi braces for 'record-breaking' cold wave starting December 25
Karachi braces for ‘record-breaking’ cold wave starting December 25
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto's last moments, according to her closest friend
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, according to her closest friend
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
Lahore commissioner paints over 'weird' katchi abadi houses
Lahore commissioner paints over ‘weird’ katchi abadi houses
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.