Saturday, December 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

13 neighbourhoods around Minar-e-Pakistan locked down ahead of PDM rally

Opposition alliance to rally in city tomorrow

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
13 neighbourhoods around Minar-e-Pakistan locked down ahead of PDM rally

Photo: File

The Punjab government has imposed a smart lockdown in 13 areas neighbouring Minar-e-Pakistan ahead of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s anti-government rally in Lahore on December 13.

A notification issued by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Saturday stated that the order will come into force tonight and will stay till December 25.

The areas that have been named in the notification are Rang Mehal, Androon Shera Wala Gate, Mochi Gate, Adroon Bhatti Gate, Chuhan Road, four streets of Ravi Road and four streets in Badami Bagh.

Entry and exit into the neighbourhoods will be controlled and people will only be allowed to go out unless absolutely necessary. General stores, tandoors and petrol pumps will be allowed to remain open from 9am to 7pm throughout the week.

Medical stores, hospitals, clinics and bakeries will be open round the clock for seven days a week.

  • All markets, restaurants, offices will remain closed
  • A complete ban has been placed on the movement of people from one place to another
  • One person will be allowed in a vehicle
  • A complete ban has been placed on public and religious gatherings
  • No public dealings at call centres and cellular company offices
  • Only delivery and takeaway will be allowed at restaurants

In the last 24 hours, 71 people passed away from the novel coronavirus while 2,729 new cases were reported countrywide. Experts have warned that Pakistan is presently battling the second wave of the deadly virus.

PDM, government at odds

The move comes ahead of the PDM rally scheduled at Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday. The government, and the opposition alliance have been at odds over the rally.

The local administration in Lahore has denied the PDM permission to hold the rally. It said it can’t allow any group to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan because of the spike in coronavirus infections in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has advised the opposition to postpone their protest by at least three months citing the spread of COVID-19. But Maryam Nawaz is adamant that the PDM rally will proceed “no matter what”.

On the other hand, the National Counter Terrorism Authority warned on Friday that the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan may attack Minar-e-Pakistan when the alliance holds its gathering there.

NACTA has recommended taking strict security measures at the gathering and “keeping an eye out for suspicious individuals”.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore PDM smart lockdown
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Karachi's temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Karachi’s temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Lahore's Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Lahore’s Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants 'Go Nawaz Go' at rally
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants ‘Go Nawaz Go’ at rally
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.