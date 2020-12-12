Saturday, December 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

KP PDMA website hacked

Authority believe Indian hackers behind it

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
KP PDMA website hacked

The website of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Disaster Management Authority has been hacked.

The website has been taken offline by the authority after it displayed a message from the hackers that said “your website has been hacked”. They believe the hackers are Indian.

PDMA officials said they took the website down themselves when the hack occurred and plan to restore it today (Saturday).

Currently, the website is still offline and just states that the account has been suspended.

This isn’t the first time a Pakistan government website has been hacked. According to APP, in November the websites of the Civil Aviation Authority and PIA came under attack by an Indian hacker duo but were restored after a brief interval with no data loss.

