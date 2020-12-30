Wednesday, December 30, 2020  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1442
KP introduces its first food security programme with interest-free loans

Subsidies, cultivation of barren land, irrigation systems included

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has a new programme to improve agricultural production and provide employment in the province. As part of the programme, hundreds of thousands of acres of barren land will be made arable. This project especially hopes to employee thousands of unemployed women. Under the project, 584,000 acres of barren land will be made arable and Rs142.27 billion will be spent on a new dam and irrigation system. An approximate Rs50 million will be spent on olive cultivation. The government also plans to spend Rs10 billion on an interest-free loan programme and another Rs5 billion on an easy payment loan programme for farmers. This is KP’s first food security programme. It will also be giving subsidies. To increase the production of wheat, rice, sugarcane and edible oils, the government will be providing a subsidy of Rs2 billion. Rs2 billion will be given to increase the production of vegetables, Rs2 billion for a calf rescue programme for better meat production and another Rs2 billion on modern slaughterhouses. The fisheries and livestock sectors will be given Rs3 billion as well. The government will also create 4,500 field assistant positions in rural areas. KP Labour Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said the main purpose of the programme is to achieve agricultural self-sufficiency. This includes short, mid and long-term policies, he explained.
