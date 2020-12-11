KMC continues to target Karachi’s districts Central and South

The KMC anti-encroachment department conducted Friday operations in two districts of Karachi–Central and South.

In District Central, the KMC teams removed encroachments from service roads and footpaths in Nazimabad, Paposh Nagar and Sarafa Bazaar.

In District South, the KMC anti-encroachment department conducted operations in the Ranchore Lane area. They targeted Jamila Street, which is one of the busiest thoroughfares in Karachi.

They removed soft encroachments, such as push carts, cabins and ‘patharas’ from the street.

The local assistant commissioner was present during the operation, as well as the traffic police, city wardens and KMC staff.

Last week, the KMC anti-encroachment department conducted operations in these districts too.

KMC Senior Director Bashir Siddiqui said the anti-encroachment operation is a continuing exercise and the department is doing it on a daily basis.

“It was not done in the past, which is why the encroachment mafia gained strength in Karachi,” Siddiqui added.

He said the anti-encroachment operations are being conducted on the directives of Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Ali Shallwani in the light of the Supreme Court’s orders.