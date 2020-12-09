KMC cancels allotment orders of petrol pumps on its land

Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Shallwani cancelled Wednesday the allotment orders of all petrol pumps established on KMC lands.

The owners were paying nominal rents ranging from Rs3,50,000 to Rs8,50,000 as per leases that were very old, Shallwani said.

He said that the step has been taken to increase KMC revenue.

KMC has sent notices to petrol pump owners that will be implemented immediately. A fresh auction will be conducted soon.

Spokesperson Ali Hasan Sajid said that there are 11 petrol pumps on KMC lands.

Last week, the allotment orders of 254 beach huts at Hawkesbay Beach were cancelled too.