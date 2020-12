A kidnapped two-year-old boy was found at an abandoned house in Gujrat on Tuesday.

The child, the son of Zaigham Abbas, was playing outside their house in Pakhowal village when he was kidnapped.

Officers from the Rehmania police station investigated and after a search operation, found the child at an abandoned house.

A medical test was conducted and the child has now been returned to his parents.

Raids are being conducted to arrest the kidnappers.