Khyber Pakhtunkhwa colleges to get 1,900 new lecturers in 2021

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be appointing 1,900 new lecturers at colleges across the province in 2021.

According to the province’s spokesperson, the decision was finalised after an approval from the Ministry of Finance. A letter for this purpose has been written to the Higher Education Commission as well.

The new lecturers will be appointed as grade 17 officers. The ministry has released Rs50 million for the appointments.

On November 24, the KP government announced 500 new scholarships for students at public schools across the province. The scholarships will be given to students of classes seven to 11.

Earlier this year, the KP government had announced that it will send five children of labourers abroad on scholarships every year.