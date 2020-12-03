Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bars cabinet members from using mobile phones

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has banned the use of mobile phones and other electronic devices during the sessions of the provincial cabinet.

A notification issued by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday said that cabinet members will be barred from using any cell phones, electronic devices, communication devices, and other electronic accessories to the meetings.

The directives have been instructed to be followed immediately and have to be implemented by all ministers, special assistants, and advisers.

Earlier this year, the federal government instructed the provincial governments to ban the use of social networking applications by government officers over the fear of leakages of confidential letters and cyberattacks by foreign intelligence agencies.