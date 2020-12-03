Thursday, December 3, 2020  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bars cabinet members from using mobile phones

Notification issued by the chief minister

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bars cabinet members from using mobile phones

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has banned the use of mobile phones and other electronic devices during the sessions of the provincial cabinet.

A notification issued by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday said that cabinet members will be barred from using any cell phones, electronic devices, communication devices, and other electronic accessories to the meetings.

The directives have been instructed to be followed immediately and have to be implemented by all ministers, special assistants, and advisers.

Earlier this year, the federal government instructed the provincial governments to ban the use of social networking applications by government officers over the fear of leakages of confidential letters and cyberattacks by foreign intelligence agencies.

FaceBook WhatsApp
KP cabinet mobile phones
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
kp cabinet, kp cabinet mobile phones, cell phone in kp cabinet
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani lecturer named among world's top computer science researchers
Pakistani lecturer named among world’s top computer science researchers
AirSial hopes to launch this December
AirSial hopes to launch this December
Explainer: What does HEC's new Bachelors policy mean for students?
Explainer: What does HEC’s new Bachelors policy mean for students?
2020's last lunar eclipse today
2020’s last lunar eclipse today
Construction of Kamran Tessori's Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Construction of Kamran Tessori’s Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Karachi guard shoots himself while recording TikTok video
Karachi guard shoots himself while recording TikTok video
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
Table service, buffets not allowed at Karachi wedding halls
Table service, buffets not allowed at Karachi wedding halls
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.