Khawaja Asif remanded into NAB custody till January 13

An accountability court in Lahore has remanded PML-N MNA Khawaja Asif into NAB custody till January 13. He has been accused of accumulating more assets than his sources of income could account for.

The NAB prosecutor told the court that the MNA owns total assets worth Rs810 million. There is a difference of Rs230 million between the assets he owns and his sources of income.

Asif denied the charges. He said he has been a member of Parliament three times. They should have accused me of making more money than that, he said.

The court had approved the remand till January 14. The date was changed on the request of Asif’s lawyer, Najamul Hassan. He said that Asif has another hearing on January 14 at a Gujranwala court.

The PML-N leader was arrested in Islamabad on December 29. Asif is a member of the National Assembly from NA-73 Sialkot-II.

He was disqualified by the Islamabad High Court ahead of the 2018 general elections for possessing an iqama (foreign employment contract) but the Supreme Court had declared the verdict null and void, and allowed him to contest the election.

He has held key portfolios in the cabinet in the tenure of the PML-N government.