Friday, December 4, 2020
HOME > News

Khanpur: Tanker carrying 20,000l of petrol leaks on main road

Road sealed, houses evacuated

Posted: Dec 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Khanpur: Tanker carrying 20,000l of petrol leaks on main road

Photo: File

An oil tanker carrying 20,000 litres of petrol leaked on the Sabzi Mandi Road in Khanpur on Thursday, the police said.

Following the leak, petrol spilled on the road. The police have closed the road for traffic. “People living in the neighbourhood have been relocated to prevent any emergency situation,” a police officer said.

In 2017, over 153 people were killed after an oil tanker crashed into a truck in Bahawalpur. The vehicle was carrying over 60,000 litres of petrol.

After the crash, a number of people living nearby came to the site to collect the spilled petrol in buckets. According to authorities, 10 minutes after that a blast at the crash site engulfed hundred of people in the flames.

