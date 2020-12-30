Wednesday, December 30, 2020  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1442
Khairpur residents protest after labourer dies in police custody

Accused police officers suspended

Posted: Dec 30, 2020
Posted: Dec 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A number of residents took to the streets in Khaipur on Tuesday after a labourer died in police custody.

His family has accused the police of torturing him to death. According to his brother, the victim was arrested by the police on Monday night. "When we went to meet him in the lockup the next day, he wasn't there."

Later in the day, some police officers threw the man's body in front of his house, the victim's brother said, adding that there were torture marks on it.

Following this, residents protested outside the house of the senior superintendent of police with the body, refusing to move unless action is taken against the police.

They burnt tyres and blocked the Sukkur-Khairpur road, leading to problems for travelers.

The accused police officers have been suspended from their duties, SSP Nosherwan Chandio said, adding that an inquiry will be initiated into the incident and the perpetrators will be punished severely.

 
