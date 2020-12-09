Karachi’s temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter

Karachi’s temperature could go as low as three to five degrees this January, predicted amateur meteorologist Jawad Memon.

Speaking to SAMAA TV on its show Naya Din on Wednesday morning, Memon said Karachi is in for another spell of colder weather. “In another two to three days, Karachi residents will have to take out their jackets and blankets again,” he predicted.

To a question about a “disappointing” November, Memon said the month broke records in Karachi and across the rest of Pakistan.

Winter came early this year, he explained. This break in the cold has left people confused but it’s because of a western disturbance in Balochistan and Punjab.

By mid-December, he predicted that nighttime temperatures could drop to eight or nine degrees in some parts of the city. The lower temperatures will be in the northern and eastern parts of the city and areas along the coast (like Defence) will remain a few degrees warmer.

Memon believes Karachi will get an uninterrupted cold spell after that which will last till March.

He ruled out this weather being related to the monsoon rains a few months ago.