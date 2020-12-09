Wednesday, December 9, 2020  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi’s temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter

Weather expert on what to expect in December, January

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Karachi’s temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter

Photo: Online

Karachi’s temperature could go as low as three to five degrees this January, predicted amateur meteorologist Jawad Memon.

Speaking to SAMAA TV on its show Naya Din on Wednesday morning, Memon said Karachi is in for another spell of colder weather. “In another two to three days, Karachi residents will have to take out their jackets and blankets again,” he predicted.

To a question about a “disappointing” November, Memon said the month broke records in Karachi and across the rest of Pakistan.

Winter came early this year, he explained. This break in the cold has left people confused but it’s because of a western disturbance in Balochistan and Punjab.

By mid-December, he predicted that nighttime temperatures could drop to eight or nine degrees in some parts of the city. The lower temperatures will be in the northern and eastern parts of the city and areas along the coast (like Defence) will remain a few degrees warmer.

Memon believes Karachi will get an uninterrupted cold spell after that which will last till March.

He ruled out this weather being related to the monsoon rains a few months ago.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi winter
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
ishaq dar, ishaq dar assets, ishaq dar meme, bbc hard talk, steven sackur, stephen sackur ishaq dar
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants 'Go Nawaz Go' at rally
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants ‘Go Nawaz Go’ at rally
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
'Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021'
‘Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021’
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
How many assets does Ishaq Dar really have?
How many assets does Ishaq Dar really have?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.