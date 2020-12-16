Karachi’s District West to see partial water supply cut

The Karachi Water Supply Board has said that water supply to Karachi’s District West will be partially unavailable from December 18 to 21.

It said that WAPDA will carry out cleaning and repair of the Hub canal on these dates.

Local government minister Nasir Hussain Shah has told KWSB Managing Director Asadullah Khan to ensure that there is an alternative. Khan said that this is why the supply will be affected only partially.

Khan added that the residents should regardless store water.