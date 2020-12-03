Karachi’s coronavirus positivity rate highest in the country

The positivity rate of coronavirus cases in Karachi has exceeded 20% and is the highest in the country, the National Command and Operation Center was told on Thursday.

In a meeting in Islamabad, the forum was told that Karachi’s COVID-19 positivity rate was reported at 20.12%. The city is followed by Hyderabad where the positivity rate stands at 18.43%. Khyber Pakhtukhwa’s Abbottabad reported the third-highest rate at 14.53%.

It was revealed that the number of coronavirus patients in critical condition has increased to 2,496. The numbers have been on the rise ever since the country began battling the second wave of the virus.

Among provinces, Sindh has the highest positivity rate of 14.1%, while Azad Jammu and Kashmir stands at the second spot with a ratio of 11.9%. Punjab has a positivity rate of 4.2% — the lowest in the country.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s positivity rate is 5.6% while Balochistan has 12.5%. Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan have positivity rates of 6.6% and 4.7% respectively.

In the past 24 hours, Pakistan reported 39 deaths and over 3,000 new cases.

Doctors have warned that the second wave of COVID-19 is more dangerous than the first.

Earlier, several Karachi hospitals reported that they were filling up as cases rose. A number of hospitals in Karachi have stopped admitting coronavirus patients because they have run out space.

These hospitals include Dow University Hospital (OJHA Campus) and Indus Hospital. The Sindh health department maintains a spreadsheet of the available beds at private and public hospitals in the province.