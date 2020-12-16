Karachi woman seeks protection after ‘family kills husband’

A Karachi woman approached the civil court seeking protection from her family.

She told the court that she married of her choice and eloped with her husband, Furqan. “My parents were not happy with my decision and they tried to catch us but we went into hiding.”

She added that her father and brothers filed fake cases against them and they came to the court to apply for bail. “When we came, they saw us and followed us home.”

She accused her family of killing her husband. “They will take my life too,” she told the court.

The woman claimed that the police has been working with her parents.

Around a thousand Pakistani women are murdered in ‘honour killings’ each year—in which the victim, normally a woman, is killed by a family member for marrying of her own choice or speaking to men as they believe it brings “shame” to the family.

Perpetrators have often walked free because of a legal loophole that allows them to seek forgiveness for the crime from another family member.

But the government has since passed a law that mandates life imprisonment, even if the attacker escapes capital punishment through a relative’s pardon.

“Antiquated and lethal notions that ‘honour’ resides in women’s bodies and actions still prevail across Pakistan,” the country’s Human Rights Commission said in a statement.