Tuesday, December 29, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi winter expected to break seven-year record

Temperature recorded at seven degrees

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi winter expected to break seven-year record

Photo: Online

Listen
Karachi reported December's lowest temperature so far at seven degrees on Tuesday. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the weather is expected to remain cold and dry throughout the upcoming week. The city is expected to break its seven-year record, a Met department spokesperson said Another cold wave is expected to enter the city in January along with rain in the first week of the month. "Karachi will witness rain between January 6 and 7 along with Siberian winds." He pointed out that last time in 2013, the temperature in the city dropped to six degrees. On the other hand, cold has gripped the entire country especially the northern areas. Multiple areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Balochistan saw freezing temperatures. The Khalti Lake in Gilgit-Baltistan's Ghizer has frozen over as the district's temperatures hit -17 degrees. The Shyok River in the region, too, started freezing after the degrees dropped to -15. In Punjab, fog reappeared after taking visibility down in a majority of the areas such as Lahore. Following this, people were advised to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary and use fog lights while driving. After the cold, a gas shortage was reported in multiple cities across the country. People have been forced to cook on wood and LPG cylinders.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi winter

Karachi reported December’s lowest temperature so far at seven degrees on Tuesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the weather is expected to remain cold and dry throughout the upcoming week.

The city is expected to break its seven-year record, a Met department spokesperson said

Another cold wave is expected to enter the city in January along with rain in the first week of the month. “Karachi will witness rain between January 6 and 7 along with Siberian winds.”

He pointed out that last time in 2013, the temperature in the city dropped to six degrees.

On the other hand, cold has gripped the entire country especially the northern areas. Multiple areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Balochistan saw freezing temperatures.

The Khalti Lake in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Ghizer has frozen over as the district’s temperatures hit -17 degrees. The Shyok River in the region, too, started freezing after the degrees dropped to -15.

In Punjab, fog reappeared after taking visibility down in a majority of the areas such as Lahore. Following this, people were advised to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary and use fog lights while driving.

After the cold, a gas shortage was reported in multiple cities across the country. People have been forced to cook on wood and LPG cylinders.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Karachi cold, karachi temperatures, record-breaking karachi cold, karachi, balochistan, gilgit baltistan, khyber pakhtunkhwa, lahore, punjab, gas shortage in pakistan, cold in pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan's Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan’s Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Karachi braces for 'record-breaking' cold wave starting December 25
Karachi braces for ‘record-breaking’ cold wave starting December 25
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto's last moments, according to her closest friend
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, according to her closest friend
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
Lahore commissioner paints over 'weird' katchi abadi houses
Lahore commissioner paints over ‘weird’ katchi abadi houses
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.