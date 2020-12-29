Karachi winter expected to break seven-year record

Karachi reported December’s lowest temperature so far at seven degrees on Tuesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the weather is expected to remain cold and dry throughout the upcoming week.

The city is expected to break its seven-year record, a Met department spokesperson said

Another cold wave is expected to enter the city in January along with rain in the first week of the month. “Karachi will witness rain between January 6 and 7 along with Siberian winds.”

He pointed out that last time in 2013, the temperature in the city dropped to six degrees.

On the other hand, cold has gripped the entire country especially the northern areas. Multiple areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Balochistan saw freezing temperatures.

The Khalti Lake in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Ghizer has frozen over as the district’s temperatures hit -17 degrees. The Shyok River in the region, too, started freezing after the degrees dropped to -15.

In Punjab, fog reappeared after taking visibility down in a majority of the areas such as Lahore. Following this, people were advised to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary and use fog lights while driving.

After the cold, a gas shortage was reported in multiple cities across the country. People have been forced to cook on wood and LPG cylinders.