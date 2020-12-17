Karachi wakes up to chilly morning, temperature dips to 7°C

People in Karachi woke up to a chilly morning as the temperature in the morning was recorded at 7°C.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Karachi is currently experiencing a wave of Siberian winds. This colder weather is expected to remain for two more days.

Karachi broke its 10-year winter record this November, according to the Met department.

The minimum temperature recorded this month was 10.5°C, breaking the 2010 record in which the lowest temperature in November was 12°C.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the lowest temperature recorded in November was 7.4°C in 1986.

Lahore

In Lahore, many flights were cancelled and delayed after dense fog engulfed the city Wednesday night. The minimum temperature was recorded at 4°C.

Heavy fog has been reported in multiple parts of Punjab and sections of the motorway are closed. Visibility is being reported between 50 and 100 metres.

Quetta

Quetta and other parts of northern Balochistan are also in the midst of a cold wave. Ice has formed on the streets, making travel difficult, and gas pressure is at an all-time low.

Residents complained that people dump water on the streets, causing ice to form and accidents to happen.

In Quetta, the temperature fell to -11°C after which many people staged a protest against the gas shortage in the city.