Karachi: Two men arrested for raping, murdering 10-year-old boy

They confessed to the crime

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Two men were arrested on charges of raping and murdering a 10-year-old boy in Karachi's Moosa Colony, the police said on Tuesday. On December 9, the child's body was found in a garbage can near the Federal B area. A cloth had been tied around his neck. According to his family, the child had gone out to play with his friends on December 9 but never returned home. After searching the area, his father registered a missing person complaint at the Gulberg police station. “We went to the police at 5pm but they just wouldn’t file the complaint,” the victim’s uncle said. “They finally registered the FIR at 2am.” On Monday, two suspects were arrested during a police raid. They confessed that they had raped the child and then strangled him to death. "DNA samples of the suspects have been taken," a police officer said.
Karachi Murder rape

Two men were arrested on charges of raping and murdering a 10-year-old boy in Karachi’s Moosa Colony, the police said on Tuesday.

On December 9, the child’s body was found in a garbage can near the Federal B area. A cloth had been tied around his neck.

According to his family, the child had gone out to play with his friends on December 9 but never returned home. After searching the area, his father registered a missing person complaint at the Gulberg police station.

“We went to the police at 5pm but they just wouldn’t file the complaint,” the victim’s uncle said. “They finally registered the FIR at 2am.”

On Monday, two suspects were arrested during a police raid. They confessed that they had raped the child and then strangled him to death. “DNA samples of the suspects have been taken,” a police officer said.

 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.


 
 
 
karachi rape, karachi moosa colony rape, 10-year-old boy raped in karachi, karachi police
 

