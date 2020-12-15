Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years

The Sindh transport department has lifted the ban on route permits to 26-seater minibuses in Karachi after 25 years.

The government had banned the permit in the 90s due to high traffic accidents. The transport department has said that the ban was put to encourage the private sector.

More minibuses can now apply for permits for a particular route.

Last week, the Sindh cabinet approved for the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to run an additional 66 buses. The bus route will be from Gulshan-e-Hadeed to Keamari through Shahrah-e-Faisal. The buses will be operated by a private company.