Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shallwani has decided to implement a system of open auctions to control the price of eggs and chicken.

Buying and selling without an open auction will be banned according to a notification issued by his office. An open auction requires poultry and egg sellers or their representatives to be physically present at the auction site, where they would bid for the price of chicken and eggs.

A kilogramme of chicken is currently being sold within a price range of Rs320 to Rs340 but the official rate on the Karachi commissioner’s website is Rs214 per kilogramme.

The location for the wholesale auction has been fixed at the New Sabzi Mandi.

Shallwani issued a notification earlier in the week, taking note of the sharp rise in the price of chicken and eggs in the city and had promised a crackdown against profiteers to bring the price of poultry to the government’s rates.

Two shopkeepers had been arrested in Nazimabad under these orders and a fine had been imposed. This action has been extended to shopkeepers in Liaquatabad on the assistant commissioner’s orders while fines have been imposed on poultry sellers in District East.