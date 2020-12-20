Karachi: Three Pearl Continental restaurants sealed over SOP violations

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Three restaurants in Karachi's Pearl Continental Hotel were sealed on Saturday night for violating the government's coronavirus SOPs.

For restaurants, the SOPs include maintaining social distance between patrons, outdoor dining, wearing masks and closing at 10pm. The three restaurants did not close on time.

The restaurants are Chandani Restaurant, Tai Pan and Sakura.

According to South Deputy Commissioner Irshad Sodhar, there is a zero-tolerance policy against anyone not following the government's orders. "All these restaurants sealed had allowed indoor dining despite a ban."

Sodhar has requested residents and businesses to cooperate with the government. "Coronavirus is a dangerous disease and we should all protect ourselves and others from it," he urged.

Sindh has so far reported 204,103 cases. In the last 24 hours, 80 people died from the virus while 2,615 new cases were reported.

Pakistan has been hit by the second wave of coronavirus, compelling the authorities to shut down educational institutions across the country and announce new restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

In Sindh, markets and businesses are allowed to open from 6am to 6pm but must be closed on the weekends. Business centres, indoor gyms, indoor sports facilities, shrines and cinemas and theatres have been shut indefinitely.

The provincial government has also banned indoor weddings and only outdoor weddings with a maximum of 200 guests are allowed. Food at ceremonies is to be distributed in packed boxes instead of buffets.