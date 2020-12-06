Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations

Three restaurants at Karachi’s Do Darya were sealed on Saturday night for violating the government’s coronavirus SOPs.

For restaurants, the SOPs include maintaining social distance between patrons, wearing masks and closing at 10pm. The three restaurants did not close on time.

The restaurants are Kababjees, Al Habib Restaurant and Sajjad Restaurant.

South Deputy Commissioner Arshad Ali Sodhar has ordered strict action against SOP violators. He has warned that they will not tolerate any violation of coronavirus SOPs.

The action was carried out by District South Additional Deputy Commissioner I Junaid Khan.

On Saturday Sindh’s coronavirus death toll crossed the 3,000-mark. The province reported 1,569 new cases of the virus, of which 1,289 were detected in Karachi.

Sindh has so far reported 182,473 cases, a statement from the chief minister read. The number of patients who have recovered from the virus stands at 158,567.

Currently, 20,895 patients are under treatment in Sindh. Of them, 20,042 are in home isolation, 13 at isolation centers and 840 at different hospitals.

Pakistan has been hit by the second wave of coronavirus, compelling the authorities to shut down educational institutions across the country and announce new restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

In Sindh, markets and business are allowed to open from 6am to 6pm but must be closed on the weekends. Business centres, indoor gyms, indoor sports facilities, shrines and cinemas and theatres have been shut indefinitely.

The provincial government has also banned indoor weddings and only outdoor weddings with a maximum of 200 guests are allowed. Food at ceremonies is to be distributed in packed boxes instead of buffets.