Smart lockdown extended in Karachi’s District Central till December 16

The deputy commissioner of Karachi’s District Central, Dr Raja Dharejo, has extended the smart lockdown in the area till December 16 due to rising coronavirus cases.

On November 21, Gulberg, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, Liaquatabad and New Karachi were among other areas put under a lockdown.

Eighty-two houses in the district are under the police’s supervision. No one from these homes can step outside.

Only pharmacies and shops selling food items are allowed to be open.

On the other hand, the NCOC said that the positivity rate of coronavirus cases in Karachi has exceeded 20% and is the highest in the country.

In the past 24 hours, Pakistan reported 39 deaths and over 3,000 new cases.

Doctors have warned that the second wave of COVID-19 is more dangerous than the first.