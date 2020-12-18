Friday, December 18, 2020  | 2 Jamadilawal, 1442
Karachi police officer poses as a teenager to arrest robber

Sharafat Khan, the SHO of Karachi's Pirabad police station, has gotten hold of a runaway suspect after posing as a teenager and befriending him on the phone. The suspect stole 4.4 tolas of gold from a house in Pirabad. Sharafat swung into action when a man named Tameez Khan reached the station on November 30 to registered an FIR against the robbery. Sharafat got the robber's phone number through her sources. "I rang him up and pretended to be a teenage girl who needed his help. I told him to meet me at a restaurant near Shahrae Faisal," the SHO told SAMAA TV on Friday. Sharafat continued her act after reaching there. "I told him to come quickly... And that people were staring me and I was feeling awkward." A burqa clad Sharafat then continued to speak to him when they met for the first time. She wore a face mask so that he did't recognise her. After a few minutes, she signaled her team to apprehend the suspect. During the investigation, he revealed that he had sold the gold for Rs230,000. But this wasn't Sharafat's first undercover operation. She has arrested many criminals in past by posing as a doctor or social activist. In April, she was attacked by a group of men after she and her team stopped them from entering a mosque in Frontier Colony before Friday prayers. In a video, that went viral on social media, the injured SHO was seen outside the mosque, warning men that they are violating the government’s order to suspend mass prayers amid the coronavirus outbreak. “I didn’t lock the mosque but I will do so now,” the officer was heard saying in the video before she left the area in her vehicle. A lockdown was imposed in Pakistan then to contain the spread of coronavirus. Many provinces were banned people from holding Friday congregational prayers in mosques. However, many people still went and violated the government’s orders.
