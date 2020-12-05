People ‘without civic sense’ parking cars on Seaview’s cycling track

A cycling track has been made in the extra space available in the service road along Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue on Karachi’s Sea View Beach but people seem to be mistaking it for parking space.

The track made by the Cantonment Board Clifton on Wednesday, but cyclists still can’t use it because people keep parking their cars on it.

CBC Assistant Secretary Sajjad Nazir told SAMAA Digital that a vigilance team has been deployed at the beach just to tell people not to park there.

“The service road remains untouched… There’s ample space for people to park there but there’s just lack of civic sense among the most of us,” he said.

This issue came to light on Saturday on Twitter.

Meanwhile in #Karachi:

Educated, upper-elite, well-wishers of city have started parking their cars, on the newly demarcated Cycling Track along Seaview. https://t.co/1aNOIK80W1 pic.twitter.com/XaRaM905jM — Dawar Butt (@theLahorewala) December 5, 2020

Lawyer Zubair Ahmed responded that the parking confusion is unavoidable because the CBC had cut out the cycling track from the parking place without providing an alternate spot. The CBC has, however, denied this.

Nazir says that there hasn’t been made any structural changes to lessen the parking space. It’s the extra space around the pedestrian lane that has been used, he explained.