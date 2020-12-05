Saturday, December 5, 2020  | 18 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

People ‘without civic sense’ parking cars on Seaview’s cycling track

CBC has deputed teams to guide people

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
People ‘without civic sense’ parking cars on Seaview’s cycling track

Photo: @theLahorewala/Twitter

A cycling track has been made in the extra space available in the service road along Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue on Karachi’s Sea View Beach but people seem to be mistaking it for parking space.

The track made by the Cantonment Board Clifton on Wednesday, but cyclists still can’t use it because people keep parking their cars on it.

CBC Assistant Secretary Sajjad Nazir told SAMAA Digital that a vigilance team has been deployed at the beach just to tell people not to park there.

“The service road remains untouched… There’s ample space for people to park there but there’s just lack of civic sense among the most of us,” he said.

This issue came to light on Saturday on Twitter.

Lawyer Zubair Ahmed responded that the parking confusion is unavoidable because the CBC had cut out the cycling track from the parking place without providing an alternate spot. The CBC has, however, denied this.

Nazir says that there hasn’t been made any structural changes to lessen the parking space. It’s the extra space around the pedestrian lane that has been used, he explained.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi sea view
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
ishaq dar, ishaq dar assets, ishaq dar meme, bbc hard talk, steven sackur, stephen sackur ishaq dar
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani lecturer named among world's top computer science researchers
Pakistani lecturer named among world’s top computer science researchers
AirSial hopes to launch this December
AirSial hopes to launch this December
2020's last lunar eclipse today
2020’s last lunar eclipse today
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
Karachi guard shoots himself while recording TikTok video
Karachi guard shoots himself while recording TikTok video
'Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021'
‘Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021’
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
Table service, buffets not allowed at Karachi wedding halls
Table service, buffets not allowed at Karachi wedding halls
Karachi records coldest November day in 10 years
Karachi records coldest November day in 10 years
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.