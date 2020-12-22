‘92% Karachiites think they live in the world’s best city’

Who knew that most Karachiites loved being a resident of the megapolis? A survey conducted by the Gallup Pakistan has shown that 92% of the respondents have called the city their favourite place to live in.

The survey sample was limited to only 600 people, but Gallup Executive Director Bilal Gilani has explained why the sample size doesn’t matter.

“Even if the sample was increased to 1,000 people or more, the outcome would’ve been same,” he told SAMAA TV on Tuesday.

It’s because we used the probability theory, a branch of mathematics concerned with the analysis of random phenomena, he said.

On the other hand, the survey showed that 91% of respondents are worried about Karachi’s sanitation situation, while 17% called Sea View their favourite spot.

About 81% have reservations regarding Karachi’s crime rate and 32% called littering the most ‘displeasing’ factor.