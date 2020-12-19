Karachi police rescue four monkeys from Saddar’s Empress Market

The police rescued four monkeys who were illegally kept at the Empress Market in Karachi’s Saddar.

Karachi’s South deputy commissioner and his team raided the market on Friday and found the animals caged at one of the shops. The monkeys were rescued and were initially sent to the Sindh Wildlife Department’s sanctuary.

They were then moved to the Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation, a private organisation rescuing animals.

Piku here is slowly settling in. There’s a sense of peace on her face now in photo 1 as compared to photo 2 of when she was first rescued yesterday. Photo 3 is the way she lived her life since she opened her eyes and took her first breath in this world… https://t.co/WItCFdwRr4 pic.twitter.com/LW200BYQ6B — ACF Animal Rescue (@ACFAnimalRescue) December 18, 2020

Saddar Assistant Commissioner Sherina Asad said that the Sindh Wildlife Act prohibits keeping monkeys in cages and only license-holders can keep them at a private zoo.

The shopkeeper was not fined or arrested. On the other hand, sellers at Empress Market had sworn that they won’t keep any mammal in a cage.