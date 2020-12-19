Saturday, December 19, 2020  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1442
Karachi police rescue four monkeys from Saddar’s Empress Market

Animals moved to ACF

Posted: Dec 19, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Karachi police rescue four monkeys from Saddar’s Empress Market

Photo: Twitter

The police rescued four monkeys who were illegally kept at the Empress Market in Karachi’s Saddar.

Karachi’s South deputy commissioner and his team raided the market on Friday and found the animals caged at one of the shops. The monkeys were rescued and were initially sent to the Sindh Wildlife Department’s sanctuary.

They were then moved to the Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation, a private organisation rescuing animals.

Saddar Assistant Commissioner Sherina Asad said that the Sindh Wildlife Act prohibits keeping monkeys in cages and only license-holders can keep them at a private zoo.

The shopkeeper was not fined or arrested. On the other hand, sellers at Empress Market had sworn that they won’t keep any mammal in a cage.

