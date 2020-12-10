Thursday, December 10, 2020  | 23 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Second postmortem examination conducted of man killed in Karachi ‘encounter’

His funeral prayers were offered on Wednesday

Posted: Dec 10, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Second postmortem examination conducted of man killed in Karachi ‘encounter’

Ghulam Abbas is one of the suspected robbers shot dead during an alleged encounter in Karachi's Phase IV on November 27.

The second postmortem examination of a man killed during the alleged Karachi Phase IV encounter was conducted on Wednesday in the presence of a magistrate at Jinnah hospital.

The examination revealed that Ghulam Abbas, whom PTI’s Laila Parveen claims was her driver, died after being shot thrice. Samples have been taken and sent for a chemical examination.

The second examination was conducted on the orders of a Karachi court.

His funeral prayers were offered at a mosque in Sohrab Goth after which his relatives and friends blocked a road and staged a protest against the alleged encounter. “We want justice, give us justice,” the protesters chanted.

The body is being taken to Rahim Yar Khan where it will be buried at Abbas’ village.

Parveen, who was present at the protest, said this is the height of injustice. “He had torture marks and bruises on his body.” She claimed that the four men shot dead alongside Abbas were innocent too.

On November 27, five suspected robbers were shot dead during an alleged exchange of fire with the police at a house on 5th Commercial Street in DHA’s Phase IV. The police identified four of the deceased as Mohammad Abbas, Ghulam Mustafa, Mohammad Abid and Mohammed Riaz. The fifth man was not immediately identified.

They claimed that the men were a part of “Seraiki gang” led by Mustafa. The gang used to rob houses after seeking information about owners from their drivers and domestic help. The gang was involved in robberies in Punjab too, said the police.

Soon after the alleged encounter, PTI’s Laila Parveen and her husband lawyer Ali Hasnain claimed that the encounter was fake. They said that their driver Abbas was among the men killed by the police.

Parveen said that Abbas was taken by the police from their house at around 4:30am on November 27. She said that the double-cabin vehicle parked outside the house where the shooting occurred belonged to her too.

He husband said that Abbas had been working for them for the last five years.

