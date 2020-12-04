Friday, December 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Court summons Gizri SHO in Karachi Phase IV ‘encounter’ case

Five suspected robbers were shot dead on November 27

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Court summons Gizri SHO in Karachi Phase IV ‘encounter’ case

Photo: File

A Karachi court has summoned Gizri SHO Agha Mashooq on December 10 in a case against an alleged police encounter in Karachi’s Defence.

On November 27, five suspected robbers were shot dead during an alleged exchange of fire with the police at a house on 5th Commercial Street in DHA’s Phase IV.

The petitioner said the encounter was fake. The police’s statement has raised suspicion and there are many loopholes in the case, he said. It said the scene of the crime was washed down immediately after the ‘encounter’, adding that no one was living at the house when the shooting occurred.

The police, in a statement after the encounter, identified four of the deceased as Mohammad Abbas, Ghulam Mustafa, Mohammad Abid and Mohammed Riaz. The fifth man was not immediately identified. Five pistols and four CNICs were recovered from them.

They claimed that the men were a part of “Seraiki gang” led by Mustafa. The gang used to rob houses after seeking information about owners from their drivers and domestic help. The gang was involved in robberies in Punjab too, said the police.

‘Fake encounter’

Soon after the alleged encounter, PTI’s Laila Parveen and her husband lawyer Ali Hasnain claimed that the encounter was fake. They said that their driver Abbas was among the men killed by the police.

Parveen said that Abbas was taken by the police from their house at around 4:30am on November 27. She said that the double-cabin vehicle parked outside the house where the shooting occurred belonged to her too.

He husband said that Abbas had been working for them for the last five years.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
ishaq dar, ishaq dar assets, ishaq dar meme, bbc hard talk, steven sackur, stephen sackur ishaq dar
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani lecturer named among world's top computer science researchers
Pakistani lecturer named among world’s top computer science researchers
AirSial hopes to launch this December
AirSial hopes to launch this December
2020's last lunar eclipse today
2020’s last lunar eclipse today
Construction of Kamran Tessori's Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
Construction of Kamran Tessori’s Tejori Tower halted over land dispute
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
Karachi guard shoots himself while recording TikTok video
Karachi guard shoots himself while recording TikTok video
'Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021'
‘Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021’
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
Table service, buffets not allowed at Karachi wedding halls
Table service, buffets not allowed at Karachi wedding halls
Karachi records coldest November day in 10 years
Karachi records coldest November day in 10 years
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.