Court summons Gizri SHO in Karachi Phase IV ‘encounter’ case

A Karachi court has summoned Gizri SHO Agha Mashooq on December 10 in a case against an alleged police encounter in Karachi’s Defence.

On November 27, five suspected robbers were shot dead during an alleged exchange of fire with the police at a house on 5th Commercial Street in DHA’s Phase IV.

The petitioner said the encounter was fake. The police’s statement has raised suspicion and there are many loopholes in the case, he said. It said the scene of the crime was washed down immediately after the ‘encounter’, adding that no one was living at the house when the shooting occurred.

The police, in a statement after the encounter, identified four of the deceased as Mohammad Abbas, Ghulam Mustafa, Mohammad Abid and Mohammed Riaz. The fifth man was not immediately identified. Five pistols and four CNICs were recovered from them.

They claimed that the men were a part of “Seraiki gang” led by Mustafa. The gang used to rob houses after seeking information about owners from their drivers and domestic help. The gang was involved in robberies in Punjab too, said the police.

‘Fake encounter’

Soon after the alleged encounter, PTI’s Laila Parveen and her husband lawyer Ali Hasnain claimed that the encounter was fake. They said that their driver Abbas was among the men killed by the police.

Parveen said that Abbas was taken by the police from their house at around 4:30am on November 27. She said that the double-cabin vehicle parked outside the house where the shooting occurred belonged to her too.

He husband said that Abbas had been working for them for the last five years.