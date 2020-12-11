Friday, December 11, 2020  | 24 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Matric admit card denial case: Court summons Karachi orphan’s guardians

Hearing adjourned till Dec 23

SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
Photo: File

The Sindh High Court has summoned the guardians of a young woman who wasn’t issued an admit card that would allow her to sit for her Matriculation examinations by the Board of Secondary Education Karachi.

The board denied Maham Rehman the document because she couldn’t submit her B-form, which NADRA issues when you show your parents’ CNICs. A B-form is an identification document for people under the age of 18.

The girl was three months old when her father died and three years old when her mother passed away.

On Friday’s hearing, the NADRA lawyer told the court that the B-form cannot be filled without the signature of a guardian.

The court asked what the teenager should do if she doesn’t have parents. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked if there is a legal guardian with whom the teenager is staying.

Her lawyer, Usman Farooq, says she doesn’t have a permanent address because she moves from one relative’s home to another.

The teenager will face problems in the future when it comes to her higher education and wedding, remarked the judge.

The case has been adjourned till December 23.

Rehman is a grade nine student at the Madarsa Tafhim Ul Quran Academy in Federal B Area and works as a domestic worker at multiple houses.

Her lawyer argued that the last date to collect the admit cards is December 15, “If she doesn’t get the card now, an entire schoolyear will be wasted.”

Farooq has requested the court to order NADRA and the education board to issue her B-form and admit card. This will help Rehman appear for the Matric exams and get enrolled in a college.

maham rehman case Sindh High Court
 
