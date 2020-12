A court has sentenced two men to life for killing a man on Karachi’s University Road for resisting robbery.

Abdul Rehman was killed by the two men on June 13, 2017.

A District East model court sentenced Saifullah Usman and Abdul Sami to life in prison on Thursday. They have been given an additional seven-year imprisonment for charges of robbery.

They have each been instructed to pay Rs200,000 to the deceased’s family.