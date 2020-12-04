Karachi orphan denied Matric admit card for not submitting B-form

A Matriculation student from Karachi who is an orphan and doesn’t have any guardians has petitioned the Sindh High Court to get the Board of Secondary Education Karachi to issue her admit card.

The board denied Maham Rehman the document because she couldn’t submit her B-form, which NADRA issues when you show your parents’ CNICs. A B-form is an identification document for people under the age of 18.

The girl was three months old when her father died and three years old when her mother passed away.

Her lawyer, Usman Farooq, says she doesn’t have a permanent address wither because she moves from one relative’s home to another.

Farooq argues that the court should order NADRA and the education board to issue her B-form and admit card. This will help Rehman appear for the Matric exams and get enrolled in a college.