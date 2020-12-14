Karachi: Maskan blast affectees demand compensation, new flats

The people who lost their homes in the blast at a building near
Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi staged a protest on Monday.
They said that the government promised to compensate them and build new flats for them but nothing has been given to them yet.
They claimed that they will protest outside Governor House if they aren’t
provided compensation soon. Some protesters even said that a case should be registered against the Meezan Bank, which owns the ground and mezzanine floors of the building.
The people who died can’t come back now, but the least the government can do is given us roof on our heads, said a woman protester.
The secretary general of the building said that the report from the
University of Karachi’s lab proved that an explosive device had been placed
inside the building.
Seven people died and 30 others injured after an explosion occurred at the Allah Noor Apartments in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on October 21. The apartments are opposite the Karachi University gate.