Monday, December 7, 2020
Samaa TV
Karachi man imprisoned for life for murdering wife in 2019

He had tried to stage it as a suicide

Posted: Dec 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Artwork: Trinette Lucas/SAMAA Digital

A Karachi sessions court has sentenced a man to life for murdering his wife in Zaman Town in 2019.

Ansar Khan has been ordered to pay Rs1.5 million to his wife Afshan’s family in compensation. He staged the murder as a suicide.

The police had registered a case against him in June 2019, but there wasn’t enough proof to press charges.

On Monday, the police confirmed before the court that Khan strangled his wife to death. Later, he hung her from a ceiling fan to stage it as a suicide.

Afshan was married for six months and was in her second month of pregnancy when she died.

The court also sent two of Afshan’s sisters to jail for six months for trying to hide the killing. They were present when Khan murdered her.

