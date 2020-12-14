Monday, December 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Karachi man wants SBCA director removed

Petitioner says director's appointment violation of court orders

Posted: Dec 14, 2020
Posted: Dec 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Photo: File

A petition was filed on Monday against the appointment of Sindh Building Control Authority Director Mushtaq Ibrahim Soomro in the Supreme Court.

The petitioner, Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi, stated in his petition that the director was illegally appointed. He was given the post on the basis of how influential he is, accused the petitioner.

According to Akhter, the Supreme Court has declared out of turn promotions unlawful. “The complete record of Soomro’s appointment should be summoned by the court immediately,” the petitioner demanded.

Soomro was appointed in April this year despite suspension orders from Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed. The director had been named in an encroachments and illegal construction case.

