Karachi man wants Iftikhar Shallwani removed as city commissioner

A petition against Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Shallwani was filed in the Sindh High Court on Tuesday for holding two government posts at one time.

The court has issued a notice to the chief secretary of Sindh, the Sindh government and others named in the petition, and has sought a reply from them by the second week of January 2021.

Petitioner Mehmood Akhter Naqvi pointed out that the appointment of Shallwani as the city’s commissioner violates the Supreme Court’s orders regarding deputation on posting and additional charges given to officers.

He said that the administrator is heading both the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and is the commissioner of the Board of Revenue as well.

“Therefore, he [Shallwani] should be removed from the post of Karachi commissioner.”

On this, Justice Nadeem Akhter questioned why an additional charge was given to Shalwani. “Do we not have other talented officers in the province?”

Shallwani has served as the Karachi commissioner for almost two years. He was appointed as commissioner in October 2018. In September this year, he took over the post of administrator of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.