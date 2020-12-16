Karachi man shoots employer over delay in salary

A man shot his supervisor dead over a delay in his salary payment in Karachi’s Manghopir, the police said on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as Wajid, was employed at a private company as a security guard. “On Tuesday, when the employer went to Wajid’s house to give him his salary, both of them got into an argument,” a police officer said.

During the argument, Wajid took out a pistol in rage and opened fire at the supervisor. He managed to escape from the crime scene.

According to the victim’s family, he was going to get married in two months. “We want the murderer to be arrested immediately,” one of his relatives said.

A case has been registered. The police have obtained Wajid’s information from the company where he worked and have begun an investigation.