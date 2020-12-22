Tuesday, December 22, 2020  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1442
Karachi maid robs Rs10m from Defence apartment: police

She is on the run

Posted: Dec 22, 2020
A woman has been accused of stealing jewellery and cash worth Rs10 million from an apartment in Defence's Badr Commercial Monday night. A man named Ali, a resident of Ali Arcade, had hired Samina as domestic help recently. Samina came to the apartment in the afternoon and made green tea for the employer's wife and mother. She had mixed sleeping pills in the tea, said the police. After the wife and mother lost consciousness, Samina robbed the apartment and fled. She took Rs400,000 from the house. Ali even called his wife at 12:01pm but the suspect told him that his wife was in the washroom. The two women have been moved to a hospital in Clifton. Samina was referred to the employers by another woman Yasmin, who was working in another flat. The police have detained Yasmin for questioning. A case has been registered at the Darakhshan police station.
Karachi Police

