Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Orangi, Mominabad

Authorities have imposed a micro-lockdown in the Orangi and Mominabad areas for two weeks, a notification said Monday.

The lockdown is from December 29 to January 11.

Wearing masks have been made mandatory, and businesses have been told to strictly follow coronavirus SOPs. No family or private gathering is allowed and a gathering of three or more persons will not be allowed in public spaces.

Authorities will provide ration to the needy in the areas under the lockdown, the notification said.