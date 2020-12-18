Friday, December 18, 2020  | 2 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town

The lockdown is from December 18 to 31

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town

Photo: AFP

Authorities in Karachi have imposed a mini-lockdown in the District Central areas of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Jamshed Town, a notification said Friday.

The lockdown is from December 18 to 31.

Areas in Gulshan-e-Iqbal include Civic Centre, Esa Nagri, Dalmia, PIB, Gulshan 5, Pehelwan Goth, Jamali Colony, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Safoora Colony and Faisal Cantt.

Areas in Jamshed Town include Akhtar Colony, Manzoor Colony, Azam Basti, Mehmoodabad, Garden East, Soldier Bazar, PECHS and Jamshaid Quarters.

Masks have been made mandatory. Businesses except Kiryana, pharmaceutical stores, etc will be closed.

Only one person of the household can leave the house for buying food and medicines, and has to show their CNIC to the law enforcement. Pillion riding is banned.

Yesterday, authorities announced a lockdown in District West and Keamari.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus COVID-19 Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister's dholki
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister’s dholki
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven't filed tax returns
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven’t filed tax returns
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Google services back online after outage
Google services back online after outage
Explosion in Rawalpindi's Ganj Mandi, 25 injured
Explosion in Rawalpindi’s Ganj Mandi, 25 injured
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.