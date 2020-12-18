Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town

Authorities in Karachi have imposed a mini-lockdown in the District Central areas of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Jamshed Town, a notification said Friday.

The lockdown is from December 18 to 31.

Areas in Gulshan-e-Iqbal include Civic Centre, Esa Nagri, Dalmia, PIB, Gulshan 5, Pehelwan Goth, Jamali Colony, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Safoora Colony and Faisal Cantt.

Areas in Jamshed Town include Akhtar Colony, Manzoor Colony, Azam Basti, Mehmoodabad, Garden East, Soldier Bazar, PECHS and Jamshaid Quarters.

Masks have been made mandatory. Businesses except Kiryana, pharmaceutical stores, etc will be closed.

Only one person of the household can leave the house for buying food and medicines, and has to show their CNIC to the law enforcement. Pillion riding is banned.

Yesterday, authorities announced a lockdown in District West and Keamari.